jueves, 14 de septiembre de 2017
Selena Gomez se sometió a un trasplante de riñón: "Estoy bendecida"

La cantante se sometió a un trasplante y la operación se mantuvo en secreto. La donante fue su mejor amiga.

La cantante Selena Gomez se sometió a un trasplante de riñón y la donante fue su mejor amiga, Francia Raisa.

"Soy muy consciente de que algunos de mis fans se habían dado cuenta de que estaba muy abajo durante parte del verano y me preguntaban por qué no estaba promocionando mi nueva música, de la cual estaba muy orgullosa", escribió la popular artista.


Desde hace años se sabe que Gomez padece Lupus, una enfermedad que afecta diversos órganos y produce fatiga crónica entre otras complicaciones.

Selena compartió con sus millones de seguidores algunas fotografías. "Finalmente, no hay palabras para describir mi agradecimiento para mi hermosa amiga Francia Raisa. Ella me dio el último regalo y donación al donarme su riñón. Estoy increíblemente bendecida. Te amo tanto", escribió.

"El Lupus sigue estando muy mal entendido, pero se están haciendo progresos", indicó en la publicación y pidió que las personas se informen en sitios especializados sobre el síndrome.
