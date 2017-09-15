Lady Gaga canceló su show en Brasil y publicó fuertes fotos en el hospital

La cantante se volcó a las redes sociales y explicó por qué no podrá dar el show pautado.
Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough to come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. I'm so sorry, and I love you so much.
I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain. But am in good hands w/ the very best doctors. Please don't forget my love for you. Remember years ago when I tattooed Rio on my neck, the tattoo was written by children in the favelas. R✝️O You hold a special place in my heart I love you.
