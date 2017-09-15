viernes, 15 de septiembre de 2017
Lady Gaga canceló su show en Brasil y publicó fuertes fotos en el hospital

La cantante se volcó a las redes sociales y explicó por qué no podrá dar el show pautado.

La cantante estadounidense Lady Gaga anunció que no podrá hacer su show en Brasil por dolores relacionados a la fibromialgia.

"Brasil, estoy devastada que no estoy suficientemente bien para ir al Rock in Rio. Haría lo que fuera por ustedes, pero tengo que cuidar de mi cuerpo ahora mismo. Tengo graves dolores. Estoy en manos de Dios y con los mejores doctores", escribió la artista en su cuenta de Instagram.

La rubia mostró impactantes imágenes desde el hospital con suero en uno de sus brazos.

Lady ya había anunciado la semana pasada que se tomaría una pausa por tiempo indefinido al terminar su gira mundial en diciembre.

Las fotos.

