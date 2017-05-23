martes, 23 de mayo de 2017
conmoción mundial

La familia de Pep Guardiola se encontraba en el recital de Ariana Grande

La mujer y las hijas del DT se encontraban en el Manchester Arena y presenciaron la tragedia. Por suerte resultaron ilesas.

La familia de Pep Guardiola se encontraba en el recital de Ariana Grande
La mujer de Pep Guardiola , Cristina Serra, y las dos hijas de la pareja, Valentina y María, estuvieron en el concierto de Ariana Grande en el Manchester Arena.

Vivieron en carne propia el caos que provocó el atentado, que hasta el momento se ha cobrado más de 20 víctimas y 60 heridos.

Se ha podido saber que, aunque están las tres en perfecto estado, vivieron momentos de terror y aún están en estado de shock, como todos los asistentes al concierto de la popular cantante estadounidense.

El propio Pep Guardiola ha publicado un tuit en el que lamenta lo sucedido y da el pésame a las familias de las víctimas.

"En shock. No puedo creer lo que ha pasado esta noche. Mis más profundas condolencias a las familias y amigos de los afectados", expresó el DT.

Embed

Otras figuras del espectáculo como Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Cher y Demi Lovato hicieron referencia a la tragedia.

Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed

Ariana Grande Katy Perry Manchester Arena

Últimas Noticias