La familia de Pep Guardiola se encontraba en el recital de Ariana Grande

La mujer y las hijas del DT se encontraban en el Manchester Arena y presenciaron la tragedia. Por suerte resultaron ilesas.
Shocked. Can't believe what happened last night. My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims.#Ilovemanchester— PepTeam (@PepTeam) 23 de mayo de 2017
Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) 22 de mayo de 2017
Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 22 de mayo de 2017
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND— Cher (@cher) 22 de mayo de 2017
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) 23 de mayo de 2017