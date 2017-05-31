miércoles, 31 de mayo de 2017
íntimo

Jorge Lanata habló de la preocupación por su salud, inseguridad y política

El periodista habló con Santiago del Moro de su infancia, el pasado con las drogas, las fobias y su salud. También analizó el presente de la Argentina en la política y en los medios de comunicación.

Jorge Lanata charló en un mano a mano con Santiago del Moro en "Intratables", donde habló de su infancia, su debut sexual, los problemas de salud que arrastra, las fobias, su pasado con las drogas y la actualidad de Argentina y la de los medios de comunicación, entre otros temas.

"Tuve miedo que me cortaran la pierna"
"El Gobierno ganó de pedo"
"Clarín siempre fue un competidor hostil"
"Terminé muy mal con Vertbisky"
La picante pregunta de Brancatelli a Lanata
"No soy capaz de tirarlo un tiro a un tipo"
La radiografía de Jorge Lanata
Jorge Lanata Santiago del Moro

