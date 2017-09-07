Ella es una de las 46 mujeres que están "cambiando el mundo"

La cantante de 25 años y productora de 13 Reasons Why aparece en una de las 12 portadas de Time, como una de las 46 mujeres que forman parte del proyecto "FIRSTS", que destaca mujeres de diferentes edades, raza, afiliación política y orientación sexual que están cambiando el mundo.

La fotógrafa Luisa Dörr hizo el retrato de Gomez y las otras 11 portadas con un iPhone.

Gomez también es reconocida por ser la primera persona en haber llegado a los 100 millones de seguidores en Instagram.

La cantante de Fetish dice que gracias a su madre, Mandy Teefey, ella es la mujer que es hoy en día. "Mi mamá es el tipo de persona que entiende qué significa el trabajo duro. Estaba en la secundaria cuando nací. Tuvo muchos trabajos. Pero me hizo sentir que era capaz de hacer lo que yo quisiera, quizás porque ella nunca tuvo esa oportunidad", le dijo Gomez a la revista. "Ella me enseñó todo lo que sé. Cómo no soy menos ni más que nadie. Cómo, cuando la gente te muestra su peor cara, tu debes mostrarle tu mejor cara".

