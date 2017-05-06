sábado, 06 de mayo de 2017
Así está hoy Nadia de "American Pie"

La actriz Shannon Elizabeth hoy tiene 43 años y es activista por los animales y jugadora de póker profesional. Mirala.

Shannon Elizabeth saltó a la fama por su aparición en la famosa película "American Pie" en 1999 cuando protagonizó una graciosa escena sexual.

Lo cierto es que hoy la actriz nacida en Houston, Texas, tiene 43 años y luce espléndida como en aquellos años de juventud.

Además de dedicarse a la actuación, es jugadora de póker profesional y es una activista de los derechos de los animales, por lo que en sus redes sociales aparece con frecuencia posando con sus mascotas.

