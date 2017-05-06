Así está hoy Nadia de "American Pie"

La actriz Shannon Elizabeth hoy tiene 43 años y es activista por los animales y jugadora de póker profesional. Mirala.
Had a great evening at the Poached Rhino fundraiser the other night w/ @pretoriusjana & Graeme Oliver for @rhinopridefoundation Thank you for a beautiful night raising money for an extremely urgent issue & cause. @animalavengers #saveouranimals #rhino
Peanut & I are on our way to officially launch Animal Avengers South Africa! We have a few key programs we want to set up & lots of work to be done there. I love Africa & am so happy to be going back home now. #AnimalAvengers #AnimalAvengersSouthAfrica
