miércoles, 20 de septiembre de 2017
diosa

Así está hoy la novia de Axl Rose en el video de "November Rain"

La modelo de California Stephanie Seymour tiene 49 años y es madre de cinco hijos. Sus fotos esculturales.

Así está hoy la novia de Axl Rose en el video de November Rain
La novia de Axl Rose en el video de "November Rain" (1991) está más linda que nunca a los 49 años.

Se trata de la modelo nacida en California, Estados Unidos, Stephanie Seymour, recordada por su participación en el videoclip de los "Guns N' Roses".

Ese video clip es un clásico del rock mundial. Seymour tiene un físico privilegiado y ha realizado varias producciones de fotos desnuda, mostrando su belleza.
Embed

#tbt Glen Luchford for Pop Magazine 2008⚡️ @_glen_luchford @panosyiapanis #stephanieseymour

Una publicación compartida por Stephanie Seymour (@stephanieseymourofficial) el


La mujer es madre de cinco hijos y en su cuenta de Instagram comparte las fotos de sus producciones bien hot.

Axl Rose Instagram

Últimas Noticias