Oscar 2017: "La La Land" obtuvo 14 nominaciones

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFIA
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
MEJOR ACTOR
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
MEJOR EDICION DE SONIDO
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
MEJOR BANDA DE SONIDO ORIGINAL
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
MEJOR CANCION ORIGINAL
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can't Stop the Feeling, Trolls
City of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go, Moana
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Hell or High Watter
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
MEJOR PELICULA ANIMADA
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zuccini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
MEJOR EDICION
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
MEJOR PELICULA
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Fences
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
MEJOR PELICULA EXTRANJERA
Land of Mine, Dinamarca
A Man Called Ove, Suecia
The Salesman, Irán
Tanna, Australia
Toni Erdmann, Alemania
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
MEJOR CORTO
Ennemig Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode