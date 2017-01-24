Oscar 2017: "La La Land" obtuvo 14 nominaciones

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO





Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals





MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFIA





Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence









MEJOR ACTOR





Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences





MEJOR EDICION DE SONIDO





Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully





MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO





Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi





MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION





Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers





MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES





Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story





MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO





Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land





MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO





A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad





MEJOR BANDA DE SONIDO ORIGINAL





Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers





MEJOR CANCION ORIGINAL





Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can't Stop the Feeling, Trolls

City of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go, Moana





MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL





Hell or High Watter

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women





MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO





Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight





MEJOR PELICULA ANIMADA





Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zuccini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia





MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO





Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper





MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO





Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea





MEJOR EDICION





Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight





MEJOR ACTRIZ





Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins





MEJOR DIRECTOR





Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight





MEJOR PELICULA





Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Fences

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea









MEJOR DOCUMENTAL





Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th





MEJOR PELICULA EXTRANJERA





Land of Mine, Dinamarca

A Man Called Ove, Suecia

The Salesman, Irán

Tanna, Australia

Toni Erdmann, Alemania





MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL





Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets





MEJOR CORTO

Ennemig Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode