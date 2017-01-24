martes, 24 de enero de 2017
Premios Oscar

Oscar 2017: "La La Land" obtuvo 14 nominaciones

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas estadounidense dio a conocer la lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2017.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFIA

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence


MEJOR ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

MEJOR EDICION DE SONIDO

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION

Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

MEJOR BANDA DE SONIDO ORIGINAL

Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

MEJOR CANCION ORIGINAL

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can't Stop the Feeling, Trolls
City of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go, Moana

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Hell or High Watter
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight

MEJOR PELICULA ANIMADA

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zuccini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

MEJOR EDICION

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

MEJOR PELICULA

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Fences
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea


MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th

MEJOR PELICULA EXTRANJERA

Land of Mine, Dinamarca
A Man Called Ove, Suecia
The Salesman, Irán
Tanna, Australia
Toni Erdmann, Alemania

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets

MEJOR CORTO
Ennemig Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
