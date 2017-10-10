martes, 10 de octubre de 2017
fanático

Mickey Rourke se volvió a operar la nariz

El actor compartió una imagen en Instagram post cirugía estética en su rostro. Mirá cómo le quedó.

Mickey Rourke se volvió a operar la nariz
Mickey Rourke se sometió a una nueva operación estética y llamó la atención con su nueva apariencia física.

En los últimos años el actor de la película "Nueve semanas y media" deformó su rostro por su adicción a las cirugías estéticas.

Ahora volvió a pasar por el quirófano y compartió una foto en Instagram sobre su última visita al cirujano, esta vez para una operación en la nariz.

"Momentos después de la cirugía de nariz con el Dr. Dhir. Ahora estoy lindo otra vez ... (lol) ", escribió el actor junto a una foto con su médico.

Embed

En 2009 el propio Rourke contó que tenía cinco operaciones en su nariz y ahora fue por la sexta.

Embed

“”Not a happy day

Una publicación compartida por MICKEY ROURKE (@mickey_rourke_) el




Mickey Rourke Instagram

Últimas Noticias