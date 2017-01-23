lunes, 23 de enero de 2017
Madonna contó que pensó en "volar" la Casa Blanca y ahora la quieren meter presa

Durante la protesta contra el presidente Trump en Washington D.C., la cantante dijo que pensó en "explotar la Casa Blanca"

Durante su participación, en la que se manifestó en contra del mandatario y tocó algunas de sus canciones, Madonna brindó un discurso provocador en el que llamó a los asistentes de la protesta a participar en "la revolución del amor, la rebelión de las mujeres que nos negamos a aceptar una nueva era de tiranía".

"Tengo rabia y estoy indignada. He pensado en explotar la Casa Blanca, pero escojo el amor", dijo la artista.

"La lucha por el derecho a ser libres, a ser quienes somos, a ser iguales. Marchemos juntos a través de esta oscuridad y en cada paso sepamos que no tenemos miedo, que no estamos solos, que no retrocederemos. Que hay poder en nuestra unidad", agregó.

Posteriomente, una vez que los dichos de la cantante se hicieron eco en la prensa internacional, Madonna aclaró a través de un texto publicado en su cuenta de Instagram que no buscó promover la violencia y que sus palabras fueron sacadas de contexto.
