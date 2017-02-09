jueves, 09 de febrero de 2017
Madonna

Madonna adoptó dos niñas gemelas de Malawi

La cantante pop sorprendió al contar en las redes sociales el acto de amor que tuvo con dos pequeñas. Mirá.

La cantante, quien había desmentido en un principio su intención de adopción, publicó una imagen con ellas y dijo estar muy feliz.

"Puedo confirmar oficialmente que he completado el proceso de adopción de hermanas gemelas de Malawi y estoy muy contento de que ahora son parte de nuestra familia", indicó la artista en Instagram.

"Estoy profundamente agradecida a todos los que en Malawi han contribuido a que esto sea posible, y les pido a los medios de comunicación que respeten nuestra privacidad durante este período de transición. ¡Gracias también a mis amigos, familia y mi equipo muy grande por todo su apoyo y amor!", agregó emocionada.


