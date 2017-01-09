Los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2017

La lista de ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2017:





Globo de Oro mejor película (comedia o musical)

'La La Land'

'Deadpool'

'20th Century Women'

'Sing Street'

'Florence Foster Jenkins'





Globo de Oro mejor película (drama)

'Hacksaw Ridge'

'Hell or High Water'

'Lion'

'Manchester by the Sea'

'Moonlight'





Mejor director de cine

Mel Gibson ('Hacksaw Ridge')

Tom Ford ('Nocturnal Animals')

Barry Jenkins ('Moonlight')

Kenneth Lonergan ('Manchester by the Sea')

Damien Chazelle ('La La Land')





Ganador mejor actor (drama)

Casey Affleck ('Manchester by the Sea')

Joel Edgerton ('Loving')

Andrew Garfield ('Hacksaw Ridge')

Viggo Mortensen ('Captain Fantastic')

Denzel Washington ('Fences')





Ganador mejor actriz (drama)

Amy Adams ('Arrival')

Jessica Chastain ('Miss Sloane'),

Isabelle Huppert ('Elle')

Ruth Negga ('Loving')

Natalie Portman ('Jackie').





Mejor actor (comedia/musical)

Colin Farrell ('The Lobster')

Ryan Gosling ('La La Land')

Hugh Grant ('Florence Foster Jenkins')

Jonah Hill ('War Dogs')

Ryan Reynolds ('Deadpool')





Mejor actriz (comedia/musical)

Annette Bening ('20th Century Women')

Lily Collins ('Rules Don't Apply')

Hailee Steinfeld ('The Edge of Seventeen')

Emma Stone ('La La Land')

Meryl Streep ('Florence Foster Jenkins')





Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali ('Moonlight')

Jeff Bridges ('Comanchería')

Simon Helberg ('Florence Foster Jenkins')

Dev Patel ('Lion')

Aaron Taylor-Johnson ('Animales nocturnos')





Mejor actriz de reparto

Viola Davis ('Fences')

Naomie Harris ('Moonlight')

Nicole Kidman ('Lion')

Octavia Spencer ('Figuras ocultas')

Michelle Williams ('Manchester frente al mar')





Globo de Oro mejor guión

'La La Land' (Damien Chazelle)

'Animales nocturnos' (Tom Ford)

'Moonlight' (Barry Jenkins)

'Manchester frente al mar' (Kenneth Lonergan)

'Comanchería' (Taylor Sheridan)





Mejor canción original

'Can't Stop the Feeling' ('Trolls')

'City of Stars' ('La La Land')

'Faith'('¡Canta!')

'Gold' ('Gold')

'How Far I'll Go' ('Vaiana')





Mejor banda sonora

'Moonlight' (Nicholas Britell)

'La La Land' (Justin Hurwitz)

'La llegada' (Johann Johannsson)

'Lion' (Dustin O'Halloran y Hauschka)

'Figuras ocultas' (Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams y Benjamin Wallfisch)





Globo de Oro mejor película de animación

'Kubo y las dos cuerdas mágicas'

'Vaiana'

'La vida de Calabacín'

'¡Canta!'

'Zootopia'





Globo de Oro mejor película en lengua extranjera

'Divinas'

'Elle'

'Neruda'

'El Viajante'

'Toni Erdmann'





Globo de Oro mejor serie (drama)

'Juego de tronos'

'The Crown'

'Westworld'

'Stranger Things'

'This Is Us'





Ganador mejor actor (drama)

Rami Malek ('Mr. Robot')

Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul')

Matthew Rhys ('The Americans')

Liev Schreiber ('Ray Donovan')

Billy Bob Thornton ('Goliath')





Ganador mejor actriz (drama)

Caitriona Balfe ('Outlander')

Claire Foy ('The Crown')

Keri Russell ('The Americans')

Winona Ryder ('Stranger Things')

Evan Rachel Wood ('Westworld')





Globo de Oro mejor serie (comedia/musical)

'Atlanta'

'Blackish'

'Mozart in the Jungle'

'Transparent'

'Veep'





Mejor actor (comedia/musical)

Gael García Bernal ('Mozart in the Jungle')

Anthony Anderson ('black-ish')

Donald Glover ('Atlanta')

Nick Nolte ('Graves')

Jeffrey Tambor ('Transparent')





Mejor actriz TV (comedia/musical)

Gina Rodríguez ('Jane the Virgin')

Rachel Bloom ('Crazy Ex-Girlfriend')

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ('Veep')

Sarah Jessica Parker ('Divorce')

Ellis Ross ('Black-ish')

Issa Rae ('Insecure')





Globo de Oro mejor miniserie o tv-movie

'American Crime'

'The Dresser'

'The Night Manager'

'The Night Of'

'The People v. O.J. Simpson'





Ganador mejor actor de miniserie o tv-movie

Riz Ahmed ('The Night Of')

Bryan Cranston ('All The Way')

Tom Hiddleston ('The Night Manager')

John Turturro ('The Night Of')

Courtney B. Vance ('The People v. O.J. Simpson')





Ganador mejor actriz de miniserie o tv-movie

Felicity Huffman ('American Crime')

Riley Keough ('The Girlfriend Experience')

Sarah Paulson ('The People v. O.J. Simpson')

Charlotte Rampling ('London Spy')

Kerry Washington ('Confirmation')





Mejor actor de reparto

Sterling K. Brown ('The People v. O.J. Simpson')

Hugh Laurie ('The Night Manager')

John Lithgow ('The Crown')

Christian Slater ('Mr. Robot')

John Travolta ('The People v. O.J. Simpson')





Mejor actriz de reparto TV

Olivia Colman ('The Night Manager')

Lena Headey ('Juego de tronos')

Chrissy Metz ('This Is Us')

Mandy Moore ('This Is Us')

Thandie Newton ('Westworld')