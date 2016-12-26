lunes, 26 de diciembre de 2016
George Michael

Los artistas del mundo despidieron a George Michael

El cantante británico falleció el domingo de Navidad a los 53 años.Colegas como Madonna y Elton John lo recordaron.

Los artistas del mundo despidieron a George Michael
El cantante británico George Michael falleció el domingo 25 de diciembre en su casa. Alejandro Sanz, Dante Spinetta, Maddona, Elton John y Gloria Gaynor, entre otros artistas, lo despidieron en las redes sociales.


Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed

George Michael Alejandro Sanz Dante Spinetta

Dejanos tu comentario

Últimas Noticias