Los artistas del mundo despidieron a George Michael

El cantante británico falleció el domingo de Navidad a los 53 años.Colegas como Madonna y Elton John lo recordaron.
So sorry to hear of the passing of George Michael. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.— Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) 25 de diciembre de 2016
Querido #georgemichael gracias por tu música.. vuela alto, vuela alto. Hasta siempre artista.— Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) 25 de diciembre de 2016
I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 25 de diciembre de 2016
2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9— Duran Duran (@duranduran) 25 de diciembre de 2016
George Michael - Extras Xmas Special https://t.co/dmuLC88xcR via @DailymotionUK— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) 26 de diciembre de 2016
QEPD George Michael— El Dante (@dantespinetta) 26 de diciembre de 2016
Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) 25 de diciembre de 2016
I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP
Paul on George Michael: https://t.co/t7vu2Hyjey pic.twitter.com/ZBq0VsTatB— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) 26 de diciembre de 2016
Farewell My Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? pic.twitter.com/aEGIUNSJbt— Madonna (@Madonna) 26 de diciembre de 2016
I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.— James Corden (@JKCorden) 25 de diciembre de 2016
