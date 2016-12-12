La lista de nominados para los Globo de Oro

Los premios Globo de Oro son otorgados por los miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) en reconocimiento a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, tanto en Estados Unidos como a nivel mundial.





Para la 74º edición de los premios Globo de Oro ya se conoció la lista completa de nominados para la edición 2017.





CINE





Mejor película drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight





Mejor película comedia o musical

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence: La mejor peor de todas

La La Land

Sing Street: Éste es tu momento





Mejor director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Animales nocturnos

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea





Mejor actriz drama

Amy Adams, La llegada

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie





Mejor actor drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Capitán fantástico

Denzel Washington, Fences





Mejor actriz comedia o musical

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence: La mejor peor de todas





Mejor actor comedia o musical

Colin Farrell, La langosta

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence: La mejor peor de todas

Jonah Hill, Amigos de armas

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool





Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence: La mejor peor de todas

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor Johsnon, Animales nocturnos





Mejor actriz de reparto

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea





Mejor guión

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Animales nocturnos

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water





Mejor película extranjera

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann





Mejor película animada

Kubo y la búsqueda samurái

Moana: Un mar de aventuras

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing: ¡Ven y canta!

Trolls

Zootopia





Mejor canción

"Can't Stop the Feeling", Trolls

"City of Stars", La La Land

"Faith", Sing: ¡Ven y canta!

"Gold", Gold

"How Far I'll Go", Moana: Un mar de aventuras





TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de drama

The Crown

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld





Mejor serie de comedia o musical

Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep





Mejor actriz drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things





Mejor actor drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath





Mejor actriz comedia o musical

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish





Mejor actor comedia o musical

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent





Mejor miniserie o película para TV

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story





Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation





Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson





Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para TV

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld





Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para TV

Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson