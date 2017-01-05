La ex estrella porno Jenna Jameson luce su embarazo

La ruibia sorprendió a sus seguidores en Instagram con una imagen en la que luce su avanzado embarazo.
La ex estrella porno Jenna Jameson sorprendió a sus seguidores en Instagram con una imagen en la que luce su avanzado embarazo. Jameson, de 42 años, aparece sentada frente a un espejo con el vientre al desnudo.
"27 semanas de embarazo y sintiéndome maravillosa. Apenas me hice la prueba de glucosa y ahora estoy en la recta final.
No puedo esperar para conocer a este pequeño", escribió para acomopañar la imagen.
En un post previo, Jameson se quejó del odio del que ha sido objeto por el peso que subió en el embarazo.
Comentó que se sometió a un tratamiento de fertilización in vitro para quedar embarazada y su cuerpo reaccionó de manera extraña a los medicamentos.
"Dense cuenta que nadie es perfecto", señaló.
Jameson es madre de unos mellizos que tuvo con Tito Ortiz y el bebé en camino es producto de la relación con Lior Bitton.
I just want to address the stories circulating on all the blogs this week. Yes, I've gained a substantial amount of weight with this baby, and I'm sure a lot of women can relate. But I've been getting a lot of terrible hate for it, and it's really saddening me. This baby means So much to me and Lior and we fought so hard to have it. It IS an ivf baby, and my body reacted very strangely to the meds (lots of water retention and weight gain) and to be honest it doesn't bother me at all, as long as baby is healthy. It really is disheartening to see people shame me while I'm pregnant... this is part of the reason I hid from the world when I was pregnant with my twins... I gained over 120 lbs. I quickly lost it, but I knew I would be judged and made fun of. Anyway, I hope everyone finds it in their hearts to be kind and empathetic this holiday season... you never know badly your words can hurt. But I do realize no one is perfect... just try! I love all of you! Merry Christmas and happy Hannukah !
27 weeks pregnant and feeling amazing. Just finished my glucose test and now I'm in the home stretch! I can't wait to meet this little one, my little star! ⭐️
