jueves, 05 de enero de 2017
La ex estrella porno Jenna Jameson luce su embarazo

La ruibia sorprendió a sus seguidores en Instagram con una imagen en la que luce su avanzado embarazo.

La ex estrella porno Jenna Jameson sorprendió a sus seguidores en Instagram con una imagen en la que luce su avanzado embarazo. Jameson, de 42 años, aparece sentada frente a un espejo con el vientre al desnudo.

"27 semanas de embarazo y sintiéndome maravillosa. Apenas me hice la prueba de glucosa y ahora estoy en la recta final.

No puedo esperar para conocer a este pequeño", escribió para acomopañar la imagen.

En un post previo, Jameson se quejó del odio del que ha sido objeto por el peso que subió en el embarazo.

Comentó que se sometió a un tratamiento de fertilización in vitro para quedar embarazada y su cuerpo reaccionó de manera extraña a los medicamentos.

"Dense cuenta que nadie es perfecto", señaló.

Jameson es madre de unos mellizos que tuvo con Tito Ortiz y el bebé en camino es producto de la relación con Lior Bitton.


