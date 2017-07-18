martes, 18 de julio de 2017
La revelación de Sylvester Stallone de una escena de Rocky

El actor compartió una imagen en Instagram de la famosa película que nunca se vio.

Sylvester Stallone reveló a sus millones de seguidores en Instagram una foto de una escena de "Rocky" que no fue incluida en la película.

Sin duda se trató de una imagen que llamó la atención en los millones de fans de la exitosa saga, ganadora de tres premios Oscar.


"Extraña escena borrada de Rocky. Desafortunadamente en el estudio se quemaron, por accidente, las tomas descartadas y sólo quedan algunas fotos. Esta es del momento previo en el que Rocky golpea a Dipper, quien lo amenaza y toma su casillero", manifestó el actor junto a la imagen en blanco y negro.

Y después compartió otra imagen de la recordada pelea con Iván Drago.

