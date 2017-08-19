ChloÃ« Moretz y la emotiva despedida a su mascota: "Te amo, pequeÃ±a seÃ±orita"

La actriz estÃ¡ pasando por un duro momento y lo comparte con sus seguidores en las redes sociales.
A travÃ©s de su cuenta de Instagram la actriz informÃ³ acerca de la muerte de Isabella, la perra que la acompaÃ±Ã³ nada mÃ¡s y nada menos que por 16 aÃ±os, es decir, desde que ella tenÃa 4 aÃ±os de edad.
En una imagen en blanco y negro de la fallecida mascota, CholÃ« escribiÃ³, "Nuestra pequeÃ±a Isabella Morezt ha fallecido hoy. Perder tu luz en este mundo hace que mi corazÃ³n se rompa en pedazos. TÃº nos has dado el regalo de pasar contigo 16 maravillosos aÃ±os. Nunca olvidarÃ© que cuando ladrabas tu cuerpo entero daba saltitos hacia atrÃ¡s porque eras muy pequeÃ±ita."
El conmovedor escrito continuÃ³, "Eras la cosa mÃ¡s adorable que jamÃ¡s haya visto. Te amo, pequeÃ±a seÃ±orita. Has estado a mi lado contra viento y marea. 2001-2017. Descansa en paz, querido Ã¡ngel".
Definitivamente no han sido unas semanas fÃ¡ciles para Moretz, ya que a finales de julio tambiÃ©n sufriÃ³ la pÃ©rdida de su otro perro, Fuller...
"Esta es la Ãºltima imagen que le saquÃ© a mi pequeÃ±o. Te quiero hasta el infinito. Echo de menos el calor que trajiste a esta casa y a nuestros corazones. No pasarÃ¡ ni un solo dÃa en el que no piense en ti y te de las gracias por la felicidad que nos diste. Descansa en paz, mi amor". (eonline)
Our baby girl Isabella Moretz passed away today. Losing your light in this world tears my heart into pieces. You gave us the gift of the most beautiful 16 years with you. I'll never forget how, when you barked, your entire body would jump backwards because you were so tiny. It was the most incredibly adorable thing ever. I love you little lady. Through thick and thin you were by my side. 2001-2017 Rest In Peace my darling angel
Rest In Peace my dear dear Fuller I love you more than you know. You've been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn't come so abruptly but I know you're at peace now. I love you I love you I love you you will forever be missed
