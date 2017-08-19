sÃ¡bado, 19 de agosto de 2017
tristeza

ChloÃ« Moretz y la emotiva despedida a su mascota: "Te amo, pequeÃ±a seÃ±orita"

La actriz estÃ¡ pasando por un duro momento y lo comparte con sus seguidores en las redes sociales.

ChloÃ« Moretz y la emotiva despedida a su mascota: Te amo, pequeÃ±a seÃ±orita

A travÃ©s de su cuenta de Instagram la actriz informÃ³ acerca de la muerte de Isabella, la perra que la acompaÃ±Ã³ nada mÃ¡s y nada menos que por 16 aÃ±os, es decir, desde que ella tenÃ­a 4 aÃ±os de edad.

En una imagen en blanco y negro de la fallecida mascota, CholÃ« escribiÃ³, "Nuestra pequeÃ±a Isabella Morezt ha fallecido hoy. Perder tu luz en este mundo hace que mi corazÃ³n se rompa en pedazos. TÃº nos has dado el regalo de pasar contigo 16 maravillosos aÃ±os. Nunca olvidarÃ© que cuando ladrabas tu cuerpo entero daba saltitos hacia atrÃ¡s porque eras muy pequeÃ±ita."

El conmovedor escrito continuÃ³, "Eras la cosa mÃ¡s adorable que jamÃ¡s haya visto. Te amo, pequeÃ±a seÃ±orita. Has estado a mi lado contra viento y marea. 2001-2017. Descansa en paz, querido Ã¡ngel".

Definitivamente no han sido unas semanas fÃ¡ciles para Moretz, ya que a finales de julio tambiÃ©n sufriÃ³ la pÃ©rdida de su otro perro, Fuller...

"Esta es la Ãºltima imagen que le saquÃ© a mi pequeÃ±o. Te quiero hasta el infinito. Echo de menos el calor que trajiste a esta casa y a nuestros corazones. No pasarÃ¡ ni un solo dÃ­a en el que no piense en ti y te de las gracias por la felicidad que nos diste. Descansa en paz, mi amor". (eonline)

