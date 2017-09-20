Así está hoy la novia de Axl Rose en el video de "November Rain"

La modelo de California Stephanie Seymour tiene 49 años y es madre de cinco hijos. Sus fotos esculturales.
Loved this shoot with @patrickdemarchelier and @kegrand for @thelovemagazine ✨#love18 @davidvoncannon @hungvanngo #stephanieseymour
Una publicación compartida por Stephanie Seymour (@stephanieseymourofficial) el
It might just be the perfect last minute Mother's Day gift!! #ravenandsparrow @barneysny #stephanieseymour #mothersdaygift #lingerie #vintagelace @patrickdemarchelier @maxpinnell @glennmarziali @bernadettenails @caseypaul_nyc @kamispeer @marcbalet
Una publicación compartida por Stephanie Seymour (@stephanieseymourofficial) el
#tbt Glen Luchford for Pop Magazine 2008⚡️ @_glen_luchford @panosyiapanis #stephanieseymour
Una publicación compartida por Stephanie Seymour (@stephanieseymourofficial) el
@gilles_bensimon for the September issue of @editorialistmagazine ✨ Read all about @ravenandsparrowlingerie and @azzedinealaiaofficial ............................. @katedavidsonhudson @_virginiayoung_ @davidvoncannon #stephanieseymour #ravenandsparrow #falllingerie
Una publicación compartida por Stephanie Seymour (@stephanieseymourofficial) el
#tbt 2014 Vogue Japan... celebrating Japanese fashion this week. #metcostumeinstitute #luigiandiango @bat_gio #commedesgarcons #prada #stellamccartney
Una publicación compartida por Stephanie Seymour (@stephanieseymourofficial) el