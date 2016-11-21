lunes, 21 de noviembre de 2016
Steven Spielberg

El debut como modelo de la hija de Steven Spielberg

Destry Allyn tiene 19 años y se sumó a una de las compañías de mayor renombre del mundo de la moda.

El debut como modelo de la hija de Steven Spielberg
Todo el mundo habla del talento de Steven Spielberg, el mago del cine, por su enorme capacidad para narrar historias que quedarían marcadas a fuego en la cinematografía mundial.

Ahora el apellido de Spielberg vuelve a sonar muy fuerte, pero por obra y gracia de su hija. Destry Allyn es una bella adolescente de 19 años que debuta como modelo y se las trae.

Tras el debut de Lily-Rose Depp (hija de Johny Depp), Kaia Gerber (hija de Cindy Crawford) o Iris Law (hija de Jude Law), ahora es el turno de Destry, que acaba de fichar por la agencia DT Model.

Esta misma empresa representa a Paris Hilton y a Ireland y Dylan, las hijas de los Alec Baldwin y Sean Penn, respectivamente.

Pero los especialistas sostienen que la bella adolescente puede ser la gran figura de la moda en el futuro.

LOS ANDES

Embed

Una foto publicada por Destry Spielberg (@destryallyn) el

Embed

nothing but smiles

Una foto publicada por Destry Spielberg (@destryallyn) el

Embed

this is bagel the bunny!

Una foto publicada por Destry Spielberg (@destryallyn) el

Embed

thank you @ralphlauren and @voguemagazine for inviting & dressing me for your store opening!!

Una foto publicada por Destry Spielberg (@destryallyn) el

Embed

Una foto publicada por Destry Spielberg (@destryallyn) el


